The Hundred: Harry Brook and Brydon Carse retained by Sunrisers Leeds
England duo Harry Brook and Brydon Carse retained by newly-renamed franchise Sunrisers Leeds ahead of 2026 edition of The Hundred; Trent Rockets sign England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Australian Tim David, with all-rounder Alice Capsey joining Birmingham Phoenix
Monday 12 January 2026 21:21, UK
England pair Harry Brook and Brydon Carse have been retained for the 2026 edition of The Hundred by Sunrisers Leeds.
The franchise, formerly known as Northern Superchargers until a recent takeover, have also named former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori as head coach of their men's team.
Brook, England's Test vice-captain and white-ball skipper, and Carse were both part of the recent Ashes defeat and are in the provisional squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.
The rebranding of The Hundred outfit, who are based at Yorkshire's Headingley home, follows the Sun Group's 100 per cent takeover of the franchise.
Nat Sciver-Brunt and Tim David have signed for Trent Rockets teams ahead of The Hundred this summer.
England women's captain Sciver-Brunt, 33, is the most prolific batter in the competition's history with 1,223 runs, while 29-year-old Australia all-rounder David lifted the men's trophy with Southern Brave in the inaugural 2021 season.
Sciver-Brunt said: "Trent Bridge has always been my home in The Hundred, and I had no hesitation about returning to the Rockets in 2026."
David, a destructive short-form batter who has scored over 6,000 career T20 runs at a strike rate above 163, said: "Joining a new team is an exciting challenge and I'm hungry to bring success to Trent Bridge."
England all-rounder Alice Capsey has joined Birmingham Phoenix for The Hundred next summer.
Capsey is a two-time Hundred winner at MI London, known formerly as Oval Invincibles, and has become a mainstay of the England side since making her debut in 2022.
The 21-year-old has scored more than 1,200 international runs across T20 and one-day international formats, while also contributing regularly with the ball and taking over 20 wickets.
"I'm really excited to be joining Birmingham Phoenix," Capsey said.
"The Hundred is such a brilliant competition to play in and Edgbaston is an incredible venue with amazing supporters.
"Phoenix are building a great group of players and staff and I'm looking forward to contributing, learning and hopefully helping the team push deep into the tournament."