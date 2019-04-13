County Championship: Jack Leach takes six-for as Somerset thrash Nottinghamshire

Jack Leach took 6-36 as Somerset rolled Notts for 126 at Trent Bridge

Jack Leach tore through Nottinghamshire as Somerset completed an innings and 14 runs victory inside three days at Trent Bridge.

Making his first County Championship appearance of the season, Leach, who did not bowl in Notts' first innings, struck in his first over and went on to take 6-36 as the hosts were skittled for 126.

Resuming on 25-2, Notts made a steady start before Ben Slater (34) was stumped from the last ball of Leach's first over of the campaign. The left-arm spinner took another two wickets before lunch and four more after the break as the hosts folded.

Jacks Brooks (4-22) finished the job and, after beating Kent last week, Somerset maintain their 100 per cent start to the season and go top of Division One. SCORECARD