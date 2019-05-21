Somerset on track for victory to strengthen their position at County Championship summit

Somerset are closing in on another County Championship win

Somerset remain on course to strengthen their position at the top of the Specsavers County Championship Division One, needing just four wickets to beat Warwickshire at Taunton.

Chasing 239 to win, the visitors were staring down the barrel on 103-6 at the close, with the pitch still offering plenty of assistance to the seamers. Sam Hain was unbeaten on 43.

Craig Overton had earlier finished with 5-31 when Warwickshire were bowled out in their first innings for 135.

Nottinghamshire skipper Steven Mullaney became the first player to score a first-class century on the Isle of Wight since 1961 as he frustrated Hampshire at Newclose.

Mullaney dragged his side out of two collapses to reach his 14th first-class ton, despite surviving three drops, on the second day of the Specsavers County Championship Division One clash.

Mullaney's 102 took Nottinghamshire to 239, a 71-run first-innings deficit, before Hampshire closed on 3-1.

Sean Dickson's ninth first-class century helped Kent narrowly avoid the follow-on in their match with Surrey at Beckenham.

The 27-year-old dug in for five-and-a-half hours for 128, with 14 fours, as the hosts conspired to lose their last nine wickets for 97 runs to be dismissed for 294 and give Surrey a 145-run first-innings lead.

Sam Curran took three wickets for Surrey at Beckenham

In the three overs through to stumps, Surrey reached 11 without loss in their second innings.

Lancashire are on course for their third consecutive Division Two win following another action-packed day at Old Trafford against Worcestershire.

Liam Livingstone top-scored with 69 to earn Lancashire a 29-run first-innings lead as they were bowled out for 201.

James Anderson then added another two wickets to his five-for in the first innings, while Richard Gleeson took 4-35 as Worcestershire closed on 149-9, a lead of 120.

James Anderson has seven wickets in the match for Lancashire at Old Trafford

Daniel Douthwaite inspired a Glamorgan fightback to set up an intriguing finale to their match against Derbyshire after Ravi Rampaul had celebrated his first five-wicket haul for three years.

The West Indian seamer claimed 5-94 as Glamorgan were bowled out for 346, 32 runs behind, with Billy Root scoring 68 and Douthwaite 39 in his first championship innings.

Derbyshire were going well at 96-1 but then lost seven wickets for 60 runs with Douthwaite taking four in five overs, and closed on 171-9, a lead of 203.

Sussex turned the screw in the afternoon to take control of their clash with Northamptonshire.

The home side were cruising at 143-1 in reply to 422 but slipped to 186-5 before closing the second day 242-6.

Gloucestershire are on the verge of securing their first County Championship win of the season, requiring only another 57 runs, with nine wickets in hand, to beat Durham.

The visitors were only able to add 54 runs to their first-innings total on day two, although it was enough to hold a slender advantage as Chris Rushworth and Brydon Carse did the damage for the hosts.

Cameron Bancroft top-scored with 40, providing resistance with a patient knock, but, outside of the skipper, familiar failings resulted in the home side being bowled out for 132.