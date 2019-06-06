Jack Brooks' five-wicket haul moves Somerset top of Division One with victory over Surrey

Jack Brooks starred for Somerset

Jack Brooks' five-wicket haul moved Somerset to the top of the County Championship Division One table with a stunning 102-run victory over defending champions Surrey.

Having removed Mark Stoneman and Rory Burns on the third evening, the seamer took three scalps in seven balls to complete figures of 5-33 and leave the hosts 120-5 in pursuit of 267.

Somerset vs Surrey scorecard

Tim Groenewald then claimed three wickets and Craig Overton two to dismiss Surrey, who are yet to win this season, for 164 at Guildford.

Nottinghamshire held on for a draw with Warwickshire at Edgbaston, despite the best efforts of veteran spinner Jeetan Patel.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live on

Resuming on 116-1 in their follow-on, still another 178 runs away from parity, the visitors were reliant on Ben Duckett's 140 - his first ton for the club - and 85 from Chris Nash in a stand of 199.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire scorecard

Both fell in a collapse of 4-16 runs, but Nottinghamshire managed to bat out the day and reach 354-8, a lead of 60, with Patel's four-wicket haul leaving him with 10-88 in the game.

A last-wicket stand of 86 between Peter Siddle and Sam Cook ensured Essex drew with Yorkshire at Headingley.

Essex vs Yorkshire scorecard

The hosts still harboured hopes of victory at the start of day four, with the visitors resuming on 252-9 in reply to 390.

But Siddle and Cook, with 60 and 37 not out respectively, kept Yorkshire at bay to take Essex to 309 all out, a deficit of 81.

📸 @lythy09 and Gary Ballance have just brought up their 100-run partnership here at Emerald Headingley. #OneRose pic.twitter.com/lf91FjSnL0 — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) June 6, 2019

Yorkshire lost Will Fraine early before half-centuries from Adam Lyth and the prolific Gary Ballance moved their side to 107-1 at tea when rain arrived and the captains shook hands.

Lancashire moved to the top of Division Two despite failing to beat stubborn Leicestershire at Liverpool.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire

Resuming on 5-1 in their follow-on, Leicestershire batted 98 overs for 151-5 with Paul Horton top-scoring with 49.

A dramatic Derbyshire collapse allowed Durham to claim a 29-run victory at Emirates Riverside.

Derbyshire vs Durham scorecard

Opener Alex Lees carried his bat for 107 lift Durham to a second-innings 242, setting the visitors 268 to win.

They appeared to be coasting to victory, sitting pretty on 234-6 following 71 from Matt Critchley, until Chris Rushworth took three wickets in an over.

Ben Raine then made it four in eight balls, bowling Tony Palladino for figures of 4-44, to skittle Derbyshire for 238.