Peter Siddle's five wickets put Essex on top against Warwickshire

A five-wicket haul from Peter Siddle put title-chasing Essex in control against Warwickshire as they built a 157-run lead on day two at Chelmsford.

Siddle finished with 5-33 in the visitors' first innings total of 161 - a deficit of 84 - and Essex increased their advantage by reaching 73-1 at stumps, with Alastair Cook unbeaten on 34. Essex vs Warwickshire scorecard

Front-runners Somerset, meanwhile, are in some difficulty at Headingley after they were reduced to 76-4 in reply to Yorkshire's total of 520, with Duanne Olivier taking two wickets. Yorkshire vs Somerset scorecard

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (102) and Harry Brook (101) underpinned the home side's imposing first innings score, while Keshav Maharaj (72) and Matthew Fisher (20) shared an eighth-wicket stand of 105.

Joe Denly struck an unbeaten 138 as Kent progressed to 319-3, replying to Hampshire's total of 409-9 at the Ageas Bowl. Hampshire vs Kent scorecard

Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond (94) put on 202 for the third wicket after Darren Stevens (5-68) had cleaned up the Hampshire tail in the morning.

Surrey accumulated a sizeable lead of 308 over struggling Nottinghamshire after 16 wickets fell on the second day at Trent Bridge. Notts vs Surrey scorecard

Spinner Ravi Ashwin has 10 to his name in the match, with the visitors on 184-7 in their second innings after Amar Virdi's career-best 8-61 ensured that Notts were bowled out for just 124.

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas struck an undefeated 132 as the Division Two leaders turned the screw against Sussex at Old Trafford. Lancs vs Sussex scorecard

The home side posted 494-6 declared, with Rob Jones (88), Keaton Jennings (65) and Glenn Maxwell (59) also making significant contributions. Sussex closed on 15-0, still 325 runs adrift.

Second-placed Glamorgan face a battle to save the game after they were bowled out for 171 against Middlesex at Cardiff, with Tom Helm taking 5-53. Glamorgan vs Middlesex scorecard

Sam Robson then hit an unbeaten 73 as the visitors advanced to 189-5 in their second innings, an overall lead of 402.

Durham's Ben Raine starred with both bat and ball to put his side in a strong position against Worcestershire at Chester-le-Street. Durham vs Worcs scorecard

Raine's 78 not out helped Durham to total 212 and he then took 3-31 as they bowled the visitors out for 151, with Chris Rushworth returning 4-28, before they closed on 26-0 second time around.

Temba Bavuma's knock of 134 enabled Northamptonshire to post 342 on the first day of their game against Derbyshire at Chesterfield, with the home side replying at 34-1. Derbyshire vs Northants scorecard