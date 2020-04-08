Coronavirus: County cricketers sign off on support package to protect domestic game

Essex were due to defend the County Championship title they won last year

County cricketers will take "maximum reductions" in their salaries for April and May during the coronavirus crisis and have agreed to waive £1m in prize money this year.

A collective player agreement has been drawn up by the Professional Cricketers' Association, the England and Wales Cricket Board and the 18 first-class counties, in a bid to protect the domestic game.

Players will also agree to be furloughed if asked by their county, with Essex announcing they will place their playing staff and majority of off-field personnel on the Government's job retention scheme.

Professional cricket in England and Wales is postponed until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to all cricket in England being shut down until at least May 28 and, with the expectation being that there will be further postponements, all parties have taken action to mitigate financial hardship.

A PCA statement on Wednesday read in part: "Discussions between the PCA, ECB and 18 first-class counties reached a conclusion today, with all parties supporting an initial two-month agreement that will see maximum reductions to player salaries and relinquishing of domestic prize money."

PCA chairman Daryl Mitchell said: "The coronavirus pandemic will continue to put financial pressure on the game and this initial two-month agreement will support the game for the period of April and May.

"We were due to start the County Championship season on Sunday and, sadly for us all, that will not be the case.

"As a group of players, we will do everything we can to ensure that, when cricket does return, the sport is in a position to thrive."