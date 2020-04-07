Coronavirus: Jos Buttler's World Cup shirt auctioned to raise money for specialist heart and lung centres

Jos Buttler has raised over £65,000 for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity after auctioning off his World Cup final shirt.

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman played a major role in England's success in the showpiece match at Lord's last summer.

He made 59 in the run chase against New Zealand and then completed the run-out from the final ball of the Super Over which earned England victory.

Buttler decided to put the powder blue one-day jersey - which will forever hold a place in English cricket history - on eBay a week ago to raise money for two specialist heart and lung centres dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

The response was massive and 82 bids were made before the 7.30pm deadline on Tuesday, with the winner paying £65,100.