Cricket could return this summer with fans, says Lancashire CEO

Daniel Gidney believes making cricket grounds comply with social distancing rules is possible

The cricket season resuming with fans in stadiums this summer is not beyond the realms of possibility, according to Lancashire's CEO Daniel Gidney.

July 1 has been earmarked as the revised proposed start to the cricket season, although competitions like the inaugural Hundred have been pushed back to 2021.

But Gidney believes measures can be put in place to ensure a stadium meets the government's official social distancing guidelines and enable spectators to enjoy the sport in person.

"People look at stadiums and say there's no way a stadium can be socially distanced, but actually if you take a 20-25 thousand seater stadium, I believe you could potentially have two or three thousand fans in with seats marked off, one-way systems, yellow-lines like you get at passport control," Gidney said.

The ECB are aiming to start the cricket season on July 1

His positivity will bring some hope to sports fans, many of whom are beginning to feel resigned to spectator-free sport for the foreseeable future.

Those steps are tentative at this stage though and cricket, like all sport, will ultimately be guided by the latest public health protocols.

Plans are already in place for bio-secure venues as a means to kick-start the international cricket calendar this summer with England set to face West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland across both Test and limited overs formats.

In order for a venue to be deemed bio-secure, it would need to be divided into designated zones. These zones would separate the two teams, match officials, ground staff and the media, with movement between the zones strictly limited.

1:32 Rob Key wonders if the start of the 2020 cricket season could be delayed further beyond July 1 Rob Key wonders if the start of the 2020 cricket season could be delayed further beyond July 1

Moves are also afoot for England players to return to training this week, and those like Lancashire's Jos Buttler and Mark Wood have admitted there is anxiety about returning - even for basic skills training.

Gidney admits that one of the biggest obstacles to cricket restarting, besides the health guidelines, is giving players confidence that the playing environment is safe.

"We have to follow that guidance, ultimately we will support and England players returning to training will be given resource priority in the short term," Gidney said.

"It's about a duty of care to their health. We have to able to find a way to give them an environment that they can have confidence that we're doing everything we can to keep them safe."