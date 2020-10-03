Vitality Blast Finals Day goes to reserve day after rain at Edgbaston

Rain wiped out Saturday's action at Edgbaston so Vitality Blast Finals Day has gone to a reserve day on Sunday

Vitality Blast Finals Day has gone to a reserve day for the first time in its 18-year history after rain wiped out Saturday's action at Edgbaston.

Surrey and Gloucestershire were set to met in the first semi-final from 11am, with Nottinghamshire taking on Lancashire in the second from 2.30pm, ahead of a floodlit final beginning at 6.45pm.

However, a saturated outfield pushed back the first semi-final and persistent rain meant no play was possible all day, meaning the four sides will try again at the same venue on Sunday when even more rain is forecast.

Saturday's initial timings will remain the same for Sunday and every effort will be made to get three games in with a minimum of five-overs-a-side.

However, if no play is possible at all, then Finals Day will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 7 with no reserve day.

If one semi-final is completed but the second and/or the final is unable to finish then matches will be determined by bowl-outs.

If it proves impossible to complete Finals Day on the field on October 7 then the tournament will also be decided via a bowl-out or bowl-outs.

All four semi-finalists agreed to the these terms.

Bowl-out rules

Five players from each side will bowl two deliveries each at a wicket

The first bowler from Team A will bowl two deliveries, then the first bowler from Team B will bowl two deliveries

Then the second bowler from Team A will bowl two deliveries, and so on

The side which bowls down the wicket most times shall be the winner

If the scores are equal, the same players will bowl one ball each alternately to achieve a result on a 'sudden death' basis

The order in which the bowlers bowl in the sudden death may differ from the first stage of the bowl out

Watch Vitality Blast Finals Day - take two - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Sunday