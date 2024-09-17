FREE STREAM: Surrey vs Durham in the County Championship LIVE!

Watch a free stream of Surrey's crucial match against Durham in Division One of the County Championship.

Surrey sit first and are looking to solidify top spot with Somerset right on their tails in second.

Durham currently sit fifth and will be looking to overtake fourth-placed Essex as the Championship hots up and the season nears its end.

There are just two matches left in the 2024 season, with the race for the championship set to go right down to the wire.

England vs Australia schedule - all games live on Sky Sports

1st ODI (September 19) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start)

- Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start) 2nd ODI (September 21) - Headingley, Leeds (11am start)

- Headingley, Leeds (11am start) 3rd ODI (September 24) - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start)

- Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start) 4th ODI (September 27) - Lord's, London (12.30pm start)

- Lord's, London (12.30pm start) 5th ODI (September 29) - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11am start)

Watch England vs Australia in the first ODI live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12pm on Thursday September 19 (first ball, 12.30pm) and stream contract-free with NOW.