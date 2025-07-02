County Championship: Yorkshire thrash Essex by 10 wickets as Durham's openers salvage draw against Surrey

Yorkshire moved off the bottom of the Rothesay County Championship Division One table after completing a convincing 10-wicket win over Essex in York.

Essex entered the final day 33-3 in their second innings but were unable to set any sort of meaningful target to save the game, with Jack White (4-37) and Ben Coad (3-33) helping Jonny Bairstow's side skittle out the visitors for 131.

Yorkshire required just nine overs to make the 41 runs required, with Adam Lyth (15 not out) and Finlay Bean (18 not out) guiding them to just their second win of the season and seeing them jump to eighth in the 10-team table.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Elsewhere in Division One, the run-fest in the opening days of the matches meant that the four other fixtures ended in a draw.

Centuries for Emilio Gay and Alex Lees ensured Durham survived against Surrey, who had amassed a club record 820-9 in their first innings at the Kia Oval.

The visitors were made to follow-on early on day four, having been dismissed for 362, but Gay and Lees produced an unbeaten 262-run stand for the opening wicket of their second innings.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Nottinghamshire were unable to force victory against Somerset, who finished 238-4 in their second innings, while Hampshire batted the day out against Worcestershire.

It was also a stalemate between Sussex and Warwickshire, who were 260-4 when the bails were removed after Alex Davies (58), Tom Latham (69) and Sam Hain (53 not out) all made half-centuries.

In Division Two, Lancashire secured their first win of the season with a thumping 261-run victory at Derbyshire.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The hosts resumed day four on 139-3, chasing an ambitious 513 to win, but lost steady wickets before being dismissed for 251. Captain Wayne Madsen finished 95 not out for Derbyshire, while George Balderson (4-54) impressed with the ball.

Gloucestershire survived against Glamorgan, finishing on 255-7 after being made to follow-on, while Kent clung on to earn a draw against Northamptonshire after resolute batting on the final day.

The next round of County Championship matches take place from July 22.

Stream cricket and more with no contract.