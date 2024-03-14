Darren Gough steps down as Yorkshire managing director of cricket after two seasons

Darren Gough has stepped down from his role as managing director of cricket at Yorkshire.

The former England fast bowler was appointed to the post in December 2021 in the wake of the racism allegations that rocked the sport.

"It's been an absolute honour to work for my boyhood club over the last two seasons," said Gough, who captained the club during his playing career.

"Having stepped in at a very challenging time, we've worked hard to steady the ship and develop our cricket department to ensure we can return to the top tier of English cricket.

"In my time here, we have achieved a great deal that I am proud of. The men's squad has been totally rebuilt with significant improvements behind the scenes across all support areas. This has put both the men's team and the Northern Diamonds in a much better place to be able to compete going forward.

"The performance pathway is thriving and continues to lead the way nationally, and there is a real energy around what is happening with the women's game and the next few years will be transformational I'm sure.

"Following conversations with the club, I have decided now is the right time to step away from my role and give someone else an opportunity to take our playing squads forward. I'd like to thank all of our players, staff, members and fans for their considerable support over the last few seasons and wish them all the very best for the coming year.

"I will always be a Yorkshire Cricket supporter and look forward to returning to watch our teams in the coming years."

A statement from Yorkshire said the club would take time to consider the best structure going forward before appointing any replacement.

Colin Graves, recently reappointed as chairman of Yorkshire, said: "I'd like to express our sincere thanks to Darren for the work he has put in over the last few seasons.

"Darren is a club legend in his own right having enjoyed two very successful stints as a player here and now helped us through some very difficult times.

Image: Gough in action for Yorkshire in his final year as a player in 2008

"Everyone at the club would like to wish him all the best for the future, and we look forward to welcoming him back to Headingley again soon."

Find out more here...