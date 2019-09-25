Australian Travis Head signs for Sussex to play in all formats in 2020

Travis Head struck one fifty for Australia in four Ashes Tests this summer

Sussex have signed Australia batsman Travis Head as their overseas player for the 2020 season.

The 25-year-old was due to represent Sussex this summer before his call-up to the Australia squad for the Ashes - a series in which he scored 191 runs at 27.28 apiece.

Head's four Tests against England took his number of five-day caps to 12, while he has also played 42 one-day internationals and 16 Twenty20s.

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said: "To have a high-quality international batsman like Travis on our staff in 2020 is very, very exciting.

"We wanted a top-four batsman to improve our team and Travis will do that. He's shown his class in his international career so far, he brings some useful off-spin and he will offer good leadership support to our captains from his time leading South Australia and the Strikers.

"We also felt it was important to sign an overseas batsman that would be able to join us for most of the season and give us some continuity. Next year's international schedule leaves Australian players relatively free during the English summer, so Travis fits the bill perfectly.

"I've known Trav for a number of years. We have a really good relationship and after we decided here at Sussex that an overseas batsman would complement our squad next year I just knew that Travis would be ideal.

Head added: "I can't wait. With such a proud history, success is expected, and I want to play my part in achieving that. I look forward to seeing you all next summer."