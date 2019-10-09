Jason Gillespie agrees contract extension as Sussex head coach

Sussex Cricket head coach Jason Gillespie

Sussex Cricket head coach Jason Gillespie has agreed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The former Australian fast bowler took over as Sussex head coach at the start of the 2018 season and has led the Sharks to the knockout stages of the Vitality Blast in both of his seasons in charge, including the final in 2018.

Reacting to the deal, Gillespie said: "I'm absolutely delighted to extend my time at Sussex. I absolutely love the place and everyone at the club has been fantastic since I joined.

Delray Rawlins of Sussex Sharks bats during the Vitality T20 Blast Quarter-Final

"I really feel we're moving in the right direction, which is really pleasing. I can't fault the efforts of all of our players and coaches. We're all on the same page; everyone wants what's best for the club, and I feel we're progressing in reaching those aims.

"I want to thank the club for the opportunity to carry on being a part of that and for showing faith in me. I'm determined to repay that faith by keeping things moving in the right direction and hopefully having some success down the track."

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie and Sussex Cricket chief executive Rob Andrew

Rob Andrew, Sussex Cricket's chief executive commented: "We are delighted to announce that Dizzy (Gillespie) has extended his contract through to 2022.

"There is going to be a lot of change in cricket over the next couple of years and we wanted some continuity through this period.

"Dizzy and his coaching team will be working hard to move the club forward and we are delighted he has chosen to help us on this journey,"