England bowler Mark Wood extends Durham deal until 2022

England bowler Mark Wood has signed a new deal with Durham which keeps him with the club until the end of the 2022 season.

Wood came through the Durham academy before making his first-team debut in 2011 and he is delighted to be staying in the North East.

Wood said: "I am buzzing to be committing another three years to Durham Cricket.

"It is an exciting time for Durham at the moment, with the change in coaches and the new identity, so to be able to bowl more overs and take wickets for this team is something I am excited to carry on doing.

"Whenever I step foot out onto the pitch at the Riverside, I just get a great feeling, it was extra special playing for England against New Zealand last week on home soil, so to know I have at least another three more years of playing here definitely makes me smile."

Wood will be in action on Thursday for England when they take on Australia at Edgbaston in the World Cup semi-final, as they look to secure a place in the World Cup Final at Lord's on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has picked up sixteen wickets from the eight group matches England have played at the World Cup, to sit eighth in the bowling rankings.