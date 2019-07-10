England News

England's road to the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-finals

Watch England take on Australia in the second semi-final from 9.30am on Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup

Last Updated: 10/07/19 12:26pm

Ben Stokes took a truly sensational catch to get England's World Cup off to a winning start against South Africa
Ben Stokes took a truly sensational catch to get England's World Cup off to a winning start against South Africa

A truly memorable Ben Stokes catch, some Jonny Bairstow brilliance, and a mid-tournament wobble - here's how England reached a first World Cup semi-final in 27 years...

July 11, 2019, 9:30am

England 311-8 beat South Africa 207 by 104 runs

REPORT | SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

A fine World Cup debut from Jofra Archer and an absolutely stunning catch by Ben Stokes helped inspire England to a 104-run win over South Africa in the opening game of the World Cup at The Oval.
10:09
England opened the World Cup with a convincing victory over South Africa at The Oval
England opened the World Cup with a convincing victory over South Africa at The Oval

Archer (3-27) bowled with searing pace throughout, dismissing three batsmen as well as damaging a fourth - Hashim Amla taken off the field and tested for concussion after wearing a vicious bouncer - as South Africa were skittled for 207 in 39.5 overs.

However, Archer's fine efforts ended up being sensationally overshadowed as Stokes pulled off an incredible, one-handed diving catch when running back towards the deep midwicket boundary to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo. Earlier, Stokes had top-scored with 89 as England posted 311-8.

Pakistan 348-8 beat England 334-9 by 14 runs

REPORT | SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

England fell to a tight 14-run defeat to Pakistan in a tense encounter at Trent Bridge, despite centuries from Joe Root and Jos Buttler.
10:12
England suffered a shock 14-run defeat to Pakistan at Trent Bridge
England suffered a shock 14-run defeat to Pakistan at Trent Bridge

Requiring the highest-ever chase in a World Cup of 349 for victory, Root (107) and Buttler (103) shared an important 130-run fifth-wicket partnership but the pair both fell soon after reaching three figures as Pakistan's front-line seamers Wahab Riaz (3-82) and Mohammad Amir (2-67) produced a fine spell of death bowling to strangle the middle and lower order.

Victory for Pakistan ended a run of 11 consecutive losses for Sarfaraz Ahmed's team either side of a washout at The Oval during the bilateral series against Eoin Morgan's side in May, which England won 4-0.

But a vastly improved batting effort from Pakistan - who had been bowled out for just 105 in their first game of the tournament against the West Indies - which included half-centuries from Babar Azam (63) Mohammad Hafeez (84) and Sarfraz (55) helped them up to what proved to be a match-winning score of 348-8.

England 386-6 beat Bangladesh 280 by 106 runs

REPORT | SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Jason Roy's ninth ODI century led England to their highest-ever World Cup score and a 106-run win over Bangladesh in Cardiff - revenge for being dumped out at their hands in the group stage four years ago.
9:26
Jason Roy struck a fine century as England returned to winning ways against Bangladesh in Cardiff
Jason Roy struck a fine century as England returned to winning ways against Bangladesh in Cardiff

Roy (153 off 121) was eventually dismissed looking for a fourth consecutive six off Mehidy Hasan as he helped England up to 386-6, the total topping the 338-8 they amassed against India at the 2011 World Cup.

England then dismissed Bangladesh for 280 in 48.5 overs, with Ben Stokes (3-23) and Jofra Archer (3-29) taking three wickets apiece. Shakib Al Hasan, meanwhile, compiled an excellent 121, a knock which hinted at his sensational form for the tournament.

England 213-2 beat West Indies 212 by eight wickets

REPORT | SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Joe Root hit a century opening the batting and Barbados-born Jofra Archer took 3-30 in his first game against West Indies as an injury-hit England earned an eight-wicket victory in Southampton.
10:32
Joe Root's unbeaten hundred steered England to an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies
Joe Root's unbeaten hundred steered England to an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies

Root (100no off 94) was elevated from his usual No 3 spot after Jason Roy tweaked his hamstring while fielding - captain Eoin Morgan also went off with a back spasm - and he steered England to their target of 213 with 101 deliveries to spare.

England had dropped Chris Gayle and Andre Russell early in their innings but the big-hitters went on to make only 36 and 21 respectively as West Indies limped to 212 all out, with Nicholas Pooran (63) the standout.

England 397-6 beat Afghanistan 247-8 by 150 runs

REPORT | SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Talk about leading from the front! England captain Eoin Morgan smashed a record 17 ODI sixes and the fourth-fastest hundred in World Cup history as England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs at Old Trafford, to briefly move top of the table.
11:17
Eoin Morgan smashed 17 sixes in 148 off 71 balls to help England to a 150-run win over Afghanistan
Eoin Morgan smashed 17 sixes in 148 off 71 balls to help England to a 150-run win over Afghanistan

Morgan - who had been a doubt for the game due to his back spasm against the West Indies - surpassed the 16 maximums previously hit in an ODI innings by Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers, as he blasted a career-best 148 from 71 balls.

The left-hander reached his 13th ODI century - fittingly with a six - from 57 balls, with only Kevin O'Brien (50 balls), Glenn Maxwell (51) and De Villiers (52) having scored speedier World Cup tons.

Morgan's plethora of sixes - eight of them hit off Rashid Khan, who went for 110 runs from his nine overs - helped England to a team sixes record of 25 and their highest World Cup total of 397-6. Afghanistan could not match England's fireworks with the bat, though their total of 247-8 was the first time they batted out their overs in the competition.

Sri Lanka 232-9 beat England 212 by 20 runs

REPORT | SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Lasith Malinga grabbed four wickets as Sri Lanka stunned England to triumph in a tense, low-scoring thriller at Headingley.
10:53
England slumped to a shock defeat against a Lasith Malinga inspired Sri Lanka at Headingley
England slumped to a shock defeat against a Lasith Malinga inspired Sri Lanka at Headingley

England removed both Sri Lankan openers within 14 deliveries, before 49 off 39 balls from Avishka Fernando - in his first World Cup game - and an unbeaten 85 from Angelo Mathews helped their opponents up to 232-9 from their 50 overs.

England still looked overwhelming favourites at the halfway stage, only for Malinga's return of 4-42 to roll them over for 212 and clinch a shock 20-run victory. Ben Stokes, with an undefeated 82 from 89 balls, made a valiant attempt to rescue his side but he was left stranded as Sri Lanka clinched victory with three overs remaining.

Australia 285-7 beat England 221 by 64 runs

REPORT | SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

England's semi-final hopes were dealt a hefty blow with a second-straight defeat to Australia at Lord's - one of the highlights being a magnificent Mitchell Starc yorker that bowled Ben Stokes (89) just as the home side rallied.
11:15
Back-to-back defeats for England as Australia earned a 64-run win at Lord's
Back-to-back defeats for England as Australia earned a 64-run win at Lord's

Chasing 286 on a green pitch, England faltered to 26-3 before Stokes helped drag them to 221 in response to Australia's 285-7. That featured a magnificent hundred from Aaron Finch, who shared a century stand with David Warner (53) - booed, along with Steve Smith (38), by the Lord's crowd - as England bowled too short on a helpful surface.

Finch fell the very next ball after bringing up his ton as Australia lost six wickets for 86 runs - and scored just 70 off the last 10 overs - but it proved enough, as Jason Behrendorff (5-44) picked up a maiden ODI five-for and Starc (4-43) too made hay to skittle England.

England 337-7 beat India 306-5 by 31 runs

REPORT | SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

England kept their hopes of reaching the semi-finals in their own hands with a vital 31-run win over India at Edgbaston.
10:17
England earned a crucial 31-run win over India to keep their World Cup hopes alive
England earned a crucial 31-run win over India to keep their World Cup hopes alive

Jonny Bairstow blazed a maiden World Cup century, striking 10 fours and six sixes in a blistering 111 off 109 balls, sharing an impressive 160-run opening stand with the returning Jason Roy (66).

Mohammad Shami produced a brilliant middle-overs spell of 2-3 from three overs to temporarily derail England's big hitting, before Ben Stokes smashed 79 off 54 balls to set India a daunting 338 for victory.

Despite losing KL Rahul for a duck, India's chase looked on course as Rohit Sharma (101) and Virat Kohli (66) shared a 138-run second wicket partnership but middle-over specialist Liam Plunkett (3-55) - back into the side in place of Moeen Ali - removed Kohli and England clawed their way back into the contest before ultimately restricting India to 306-5.

England 305-8 beat New Zealand 186 by 119 runs

REPORT | SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

England secured their first World Cup semi-final since 1992 as Jonny Bairstow's blistering century paved the way for a 119-run win over New Zealand in a must-win clash in Durham.
10:41
Jonny Bairstow scored a second-straight century as England clinched a semi-final spot with victory over New Zealand
Jonny Bairstow scored a second-straight century as England clinched a semi-final spot with victory over New Zealand

Bairstow followed up his 111 against India with 106 off 99 balls to become the first English batsman to score back-to-back World Cup tons, guiding the hosts to 305-8 after an explosive opening stand of 123 with Jason Roy (60).

New Zealand's reply faltered from the off and when Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were run out in quick succession to leave the chase on 69-4, their hopes all but evaporated before they were eventually bowled out for 186 in 45 overs.

