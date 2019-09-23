Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft to stay at Durham for 2020 season

Cameron Bancroft was appointed as Durham's captain less than three months after his return from a nine-month ball-tampering ban

Australia opener Cameron Bancroft is to return to Durham for the 2020 season after making a big impression during his first spell at Chester-le-Street.

The 26-year-old, who opened for his country in the first two Ashes Tests this summer after starting the 2019 campaign at Durham, will spend the entire summer at the Emirates Riverside and be available to play all three formats of the

game.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Bancroft's arrival at Durham was questioned in some quarters after serving a nine-month ban from the game for his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Cameron Bancroft pulls off a superb one-handed catch to dismiss Rory Burns during the Ashes

But Bancroft captained Durham in both the Specsavers County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup this season, scoring 726 runs at an average of 45.37 in the four-day game and adding 377 more at 94.25 in the 50-over format.

He was called into Australia's Ashes squad but endured a tough time on international duty, scoring eight and seven in the first Test at Edgbaston and 13 and 16 in the second at Lord's before losing his place to Marcus Harris.

Cameron Bancroft returns to Emirates Riverside for 2020 seasonhttps://t.co/EKXuUOC3O5#ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/biDOecLIzu — Durham Cricket 🏏 (@DurhamCricket) September 23, 2019

Durham's director of cricket Marcus North said: "We are delighted to welcome Cameron back to Emirates Riverside for our 2020 season.

"He has had a huge impact on the field with his leadership and undoubted quality through his performances.

"Cameron has also had an impact off the field as an ambassador for the club with a number of community projects."