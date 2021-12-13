Ben Stokes: England all-rounder signs new three-year Durham deal until 2024

Ben Stokes features across all three formats for England

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has signed a three-year contract extension with Durham.

The 30-year-old, who made his one-day debut for Durham during the 2009 season, will remain at the Riverside until the end of the 2024 season.

Stokes won the County Championship with Durham in 2013 and the One-Day Cup in 2014, but his appearances for the county have been limited in recent seasons due to playing across all three formats of international cricket and his Indian Premier League duties.

"I am delighted to commit to a further three years with Durham, I have had some fantastic memories playing for the club over the years and I look forward to experiencing more of this in the future," said Stokes, who made a handful of Durham appearances last summer.

Stokes returned to the international fold in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba last week having taken an indefinite break to focus on his mental health and recovery from a fractured finger in July.

Michael Atherton and cricket journalist Will Macpherson discuss the second day of the first Ashes Test that saw the third umpire unable to check the front foot on every delivery as Ben Stokes bowled David Warner with a no-ball.

He has played in 72 Tests for England since his senior debut in 2011, memorably scoring 135 not out against Australia in the last home Ashes series at Headingley in 2019.

Durham director of cricket, Marcus North added: "Ben is one of the finest players in the world and while we may not see him as much as we would like his influence around the club remains huge.

"It's fantastic to see Ben back fit and well following his time away from the game and now back playing for England in the Ashes."