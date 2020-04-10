Hampshire cancel Nathan Lyon's overseas contract due to coronavirus pandemic

Nathan Lyon will not be playing in English domestic cricket this season

Hampshire have cancelled Australia spinner Nathan Lyon's contract as an overseas player for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The off-spinner was set to play in the County Championship after signing a red-ball only deal, but with the English domestic season delayed until May 28, a mutual agreement to terminate the deal has been agreed.

Hampshire Cricket Director of Cricket, Giles White said: "These are obviously very uncertain and challenging times, and it's clear the issues cricket currently faces will contribute to the way in which counties are able to operate and prepare for this season.

"As a result of this and following conversations with Nathan and his management, it was mutually agreed that he would no longer join us this season.

Lyon helped Australia to retain the Ashes in England last summer

"I would like to thank Nathan and his representatives for their complete understanding and agreement and we hope to welcome him to the club next season."

Lyon is Australia's third-highest Test wicket-taker, with his 390 scalps placing him behind only Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).

The 31-year-old, who has previously played for Worcestershire in county cricket, took 20 wickets during last summer's Ashes series as Australia retained the urn with a 2-2 draw against England.