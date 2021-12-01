Lancashire unveil plans for new training facility and venue to host games when Old Trafford is unavailable

An artist's impression of Lancashire's proposed new training facility and second county venue at Farington, near Preston

Lancashire have announced plans to build a new training facility in Farington, near Preston, that will host men's and women's first team games and give the county a second permanent home ground.

The proposal is being led by Lancashire County Council and, subject to public consultation and planning determination, will include two full-sized cricket pitches with natural sloping terraces and training facilities, including nets, a new pavilion with a gym, changing rooms and hospitality space.

In a statement, the club said they hoped the development would become "a centre of excellence for women's cricket in the north-west" and provide a year-round training base for Lancashire's men's, women's and age-group teams.

Andy Anson, Chair at Lancashire Cricket, said: "We're thrilled to be working with Lancashire County Council on this project as we aim to grow the game of cricket in all its forms, from elite right through to recreational club cricket, together across the county.

Live Big Bash League Live on

"With the number of international and domestic matches, as well as other events being held at Emirates Old Trafford, the need for a second ground has become pressing.

"It's something that we've been working on for a while and the new development will provide fantastic elite facilities for both our men's and women's side and can also be used for recreational cricket and the wider community."

Lancashire also confirmed that they will continue to play at their current outgrounds at Liverpool, Blackpool, Southport and Sedbergh School once the new facility has opened.