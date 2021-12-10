Liam Livingstone signs new Lancashire deal through at least end of 2024 season

Liam Livingstone has emerged as feared batsman for Lancashire, England and other T20 franchises around the world

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has signed a new deal with Lancashire which runs through the end of the 2024 season.

Barrow-born Livingstone, 28, is a one county man in domestic cricket and has amassed 163 appearances since his debut back in 2015.

The hard-hitting batsman has become a mainstay in white-ball cricket, and his impressive displays were enough to secure his first 11 international outings for England across the past two seasons.

Livingstone, a useful off and leg-spin bowler, has also been a highly-prized signing for T20 competitions around the world, having played in the Indian Premier League, Australia's Big Bash and South African Super League among others.

He told the county's website: "I love playing for this club and it was an easy decision for me to extend my contract.

"I have always said that it is a privilege to play for the Red Rose and I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue doing that until at least 2024 and hopefully much longer after that.

"The coaching team and supporters have shown great faith in me throughout my career and I am determined to pay that back by helping to deliver trophies to Emirates Old Trafford over the next few years."

Lancashire's director of cricket performance Mark Chilton added: "His performance levels and reputation in world cricket continue to grow and he is a huge asset to our squad - in all formats of the game.

"At the age of 28, Liam is now one of the more experienced players in the dressing room at Lancashire. He's a match-winner, destructive in all facets of the game now and those are the players that you want in your side."