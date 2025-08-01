County Championship: Yorkshire boost Division One survival hopes with innings-victory over Sussex

Yorkshire boosted their survival hopes in Division One with an innings-and-128-run thrashing of Sussex.

Matt Milnes made an immediate impact for Yorkshire as soon as he came to the crease. Daniel Hughes and Danial Ibrahim had made fifties to give Sussex hope of batting out the final day in Scarborough, but Milnes dismissed both overnight batters in his first couple of overs.

The 31-year-old seamer was the pick of the Yorkshire attack with 5-31 as Sussex added just 80 runs on the fourth day, all out for 195 and only Fynn Hudson-Prentice offering resistance with an unbeaten 52.

Victory for Yorkshire takes the White Rose up from ninth in the table to seventh, although there are only 15 points separating fifth-placed Hampshire and Durham in ninth with three matches left.

Hampshire might have put more of a gap between themselves and those below them, but fell two wickets short of beating rock-bottom Worcestershire at New Road.

A declaration on 313-7 left the Pears needing 358 in 53 overs for just a second win of the season and Jake Libby cracked 106 from just 122 balls - his second century of the match.

Hampshire kept chipping away, with highly-rated quicks Sonny Baker and Eddie Jack each claiming three wickets, but hands were shaken with Worcestershire on 303-8 after 52.5 overs.

Nottinghamshire sit nine points adrift of leaders Surrey after being held to a draw by Somerset at Trent Bridge.

With a 106-run first-innings lead in a high-scoring match, Nottinghamshire needed to make inroads into Somerset's batting.

But while Calvin Harrison took three wickets, Somerset getting to 200-5 meant a stalemate was agreed.

Ed Barnard went from an overnight 90 to 108 for Warwickshire, but mid-afternoon rain meant their match at Essex petered out to a draw.

In Division Two, Glamorgan remain on course for promotion after claiming their first win at Emirates Old Trafford since 1993.

Any hopes of Lancashire reeling in 473 from an overnight 226-5 were soon extinguished despite Marcus Harris' 61 as the Red Rose were all out for 318.

Leaders Leicestershire were frustrated by Ben Compton's double hundred as their clash at Kent ended in a draw.

Unbeaten fifties from Luis Reece and Brooke Guest and the rain helped Derbyshire avoid defeat at Northamptonshire, while Joe Phillips hit his maiden first-class ton as Gloucestershire versus Middlesex was also draw at Cheltenham.

