Ashes 2019: Jack Leach showed 'enormous bravery', says Somerset team-mate Peter Trego

Jack Leach celebrates England's one-wicket win at Headingley after his heroic stand with Ben Stokes

Jack Leach deserves maximum respect for his courageous role in England's win-or-bust third Test and hopefully will use it as a springboard for a long and successful Test career, says Peter Trego.

Tailender Leach shared a match-clinching, last-wicket stand of 76 runs with Ben Stokes on Sunday as England kept the Ashes alive with a one-wicket victory over Australia at Headingley.

All-rounder Trego told The Darts Show podcast that his Somerset CCC team-mate Leach - who he nicknames 'the Taunton Lara' in a cheeky homage to West Indian batting legend Brian Lara - showed incredible heart in helping set up a successful game shot for Stokes.

"The attitude inside the Trego house was 'if England don't win this, please don't be Leachy to get out' because knowing the lad, he would take that so hard," Trego said.

"It's just amazing for Leachy to be the guy at the other end; facing two 90mph-plus bowlers, considering his history as well, because it wasn't so long ago that he had a concussion injury.

"Every player who has had a knock to the head will know that it does knock your confidence a little bit. So to then do what he did in a Test match shows an enormous amount of bravery, an enormous amount of character.

"He is such a good bloke; he is one of those guys that everyone will wish him well, and hopefully this will spur him on to many, many good performances for England - probably more with the ball."

Peter Trego gives the lowdown on his Somerset team-mate and Ashes hero Jack Leach

Trego, 38, has enjoyed a long and successful county career since making his first-class debut in 2000 during which time he has maintained his interest in darts, first fostered by watching his Dad - a county champion - step up to the oche.

While he has taken on Dave Chisnall in an exhibition match, Trego says that few things he's experienced quite compare to the pressure a batsman feels trying to get his side across the line.

"Chasing runs in cricket is one of the most highly-pressurised situations you can be in," he added.

"I've obviously never played for England in an Ashes Test but even in county cricket those last 50, 40, 30, 20 runs mean you are so under the pump.

"I've chalked off a game match against Warwickshire with the last man and honestly my beans were all over the place.

"So what Leachy and Stokesy managed to do that day [was fantastic] to be honest; when you factor in the amount of pressure - obviously, one wicket and the game has gone - and then the way that he started dispatching the bowlers into the stands, [they must have], literally, balls of steel.

"People will talk about the sixes and the maverick behaviour but the intelligence that Stokesy showed to manufacture himself at the right end at the right time really was something phenomenal.

"Every one of England's batsmen had been struggling with that attack and Ben was picking and choosing when to hit them for singles, sixes and fours. That takes a level of skill that only the very, very elite players can do. What he did was truly remarkable."

