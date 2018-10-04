Nick Compton announces retirement from cricket

Nick Compton will continue to work for Middlesex as an ambassador

Former England batsman Nick Compton has retired from cricket at the age of 35.

Compton played 16 Tests between November 2012 and June 2016, scoring 775 runs, including two centuries in successive Tests against New Zealand.

He made his first-class debut for Middlesex in 2004 and spent nine years with the county during two spells, either side of a five-year stay at Somerset.

Compton was part of the Middlesex side that won the County Championship in 2016.

Compton, left, says he was 'particularly proud' to have opened the batting for England with Alastair Cook

In a statement, Compton said: "It has been a privilege to play first-class cricket for Middlesex, Somerset, and the MCC.



"Of course, the pinnacle of my career was following in my grandfather Denis Compton's footsteps, having achieved my dream of playing and winning Test series for England.



"I am particularly proud of my successful opening partnership with Alastair Cook and our series victory in India, the first time in 28 years an England team has won in India.

"There have been some challenges that I have had to confront, but in spite of these I feel incredibly fortunate to have had this career of mine."

Compton also announced he will now take up an ambassadorial role with Middlesex, including working in London and India.