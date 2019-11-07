Matt Maynard returns to take charge of Glamorgan

Matt Maynard had a good interim stint at Glamorgan in the summer

Glamorgan have appointed Matt Maynard as head coach on a three-year contract.

The former England batsman previously served as head coach of the Welsh side between 2008 and 2010, and returned to Cardiff in 2017 - initially as batting consultant - following a spell as Somerset's director of cricket.

The 53-year-old acted as interim head coach during the 2019 season, following the departure of Robert Croft.

He led Glamorgan to a fourth-place finish in Specsavers County Championship Division Two as they narrowly missed out on promotion, and has now been given the role permanently.

Maynard had a glittering 20-year playing career with Glamorgan, captaining the side to the County Championship title in 1997 and playing a key role in one-day competition victories in 1993, 2002 and 2004.

"It's very exciting to be able to carry on the work we started this year," said Maynard.

NEWS 🗞️// We are pleased to announce that @mattmaynard25 has been appointed as our head coach 👌



Matt has signed a three-year deal with the club #GoGlam



Read more 👉 https://t.co/hXoTYU4L35 pic.twitter.com/1je5Rjat5L — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) November 7, 2019

"I love being a part of this club and I have enjoyed working with the players and coaching staff throughout the season.

"There is lots of talent within the squad and we have a good mix of young players and experienced heads.

"We saw a big improvement in the County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup but it's important we continue that upward trajectory and take our form across into the Vitality Blast next season."

Director of cricket Mark Wallace said: "After conducting a thorough review of the season with players, coaches and staff, it became apparent Matt should continue his role as head coach.

"Retaining Matt is great news for the club and we look forward to him carrying on his fine work at Glamorgan over the next few years."