Billy Root signs two-year Glamorgan contract extension

Glamorgan batsman Billy Root has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old, who joined Glamorgan from Nottinghamshire after the 2018 campaign, topped the Welsh county's run-scoring charts last year in the Royal London One-Day Cup with 386 runs.

The batsman also struck a maiden double-hundred against Northamptonshire in the County Championship as he compiled 768 runs in the competition.

Root, the brother of England Test captain Joe, said: "I loved my first season at Glamorgan and feel very settled at the club and in Wales.

"We made some big improvements on the pitch last year and we have some very talented players within the squad.

"Hopefully we can continue our upward trend and push for promotion in the County Championship and challenge for trophies in the white-ball formats."

Director of Cricket, Mark Wallace, said: "Billy impressed everyone with his performances on the pitch last year and was a key player in both our red and white-ball sides.

"Everyone at the club is delighted Billy has signed his extension and committed his future to Glamorgan."