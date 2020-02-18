ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Lydia Greenway picks six players to watch

2:34 We look at six players who could light up the Women's T20 World Cup, including England spinner Sophie Ecclestone We look at six players who could light up the Women's T20 World Cup, including England spinner Sophie Ecclestone

​​​​​​​The Women's T20 World Cup gets underway on Friday, live on Sky Sports Cricket, with the greats of the game competing down under in the hopes of finishing as champions.

But who are the big names to watch out for among the 10 teams competing? With six-hitting expected aplenty, one of England's best ever batters, Lydia Greenway, picks out six names set to star in Australia...

Meg Lanning

Australia captain Meg Lanning leads defending champions Australia in a home World Cup

Second in the ICC batting rankings, Meg Lanning is also arguably the best captain in the tournament. Lanning's ability to score runs when her team needs it most, paired with her clear decision-making under pressure, makes her one of the most valuable and dangerous players in the tournament.

Sophie Ecclestone

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone is only 20 years old but already one of the leading bowlers in the world

The only English bowler to find herself in the top 10 of the ICC's T20 rankings, Ecclestone is steadily proving to be one of the most threatening bowlers in the game with her very orthodox and technically correct slow left-arm action. Ecclestone can bowl in the powerplay and is able to tie down some of the best batters in the world in the middle overs. It's all very impressive at the young age of 20 and don't forget to watch out for some cameos with the bat further down the order.

Sophie Devine

Is New Zealand's Sophie Devine this most destructive batter in world cricket?

Newly-named captain of New Zealand, Devine is, in my opinion, the most destructive batter in the world. Lightning hands thanks to her hockey background and sheer power allows her to score 360 and clear the ropes with ease. A three-dimensional player, Devine also offers with the ball and in the field, making her a potential match-winner and game-changer in all facets of the game.

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma is set to impress in the tournament from a star-studded Indian lineup

Perhaps a surprise pick over big guns Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, but the left-handed batter has the ability to win games for India in the middle order, providing both stability and intelligence in high pressure run-chases. The best fielder in the team and a handy off-spinner, she can contribute to the team throughout a game.

Chamari Athapathu

The Sri Lankan captain has single-handedly won games of cricket for Sri Lanka over the years. A player who enjoys Australian wickets, she joined the Melbourne Renegades towards the back end of the most recent WBBL and before that scored a century (113 from 61 balls) against Australia at North Sydney Oval in September last year. Similar to Sharma, Attapathu is a left-handed batter and handy off-spinner who can pick up pick scalps with the ball turning away from right-handers.

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp is half of a dynamic new-ball pairing for South Africa alongside Shabnim Ismail

Kapp forms one half of arguably the best bowling attack in the tournament. Alongside her pace pal Shabnim Ismail, Kapp has an uncanny ability to take wickets in the powerplay whilst staying extremely economical - a tough task when bowling at teams' best batters. One of a host of South Africans who have enjoyed time in the WBBL, Kapp became just the fourth player to take a hat-trick in the history of the tournament and has been with the Sydney Sixers since the first edition of the tournament. Kapp also provides vital runs in the middle order.

