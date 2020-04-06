Peter Walker: Former England and Glamorgan all-rounder dies aged 84

Former England and Glamorgan all-rounder Peter Walker has passed away at the age of 84

Walker played three Tests for England during the series at home to South Africa in 1960, hitting a top-score of 52 at Lord's.

The Bristol-born player spent his entire first-class career with Glamorgan, scoring over 17,000 runs and taking 834 wickets while helping the county to win the County Championship in 1969.

Walker was renowned for his fielding, taking 697 catches in his first-class career, including a club-record 656 for Glamorgan.

An ECB statement read: "The ECB is saddened to hear of the passing of former England and Glamorgan all-rounder Peter Walker, who has died aged 84. Our thoughts are with Peter's family and friends at this time."

Walker was awarded an MBE in 2011 for his services to cricket

Walker became a cricket writer and broadcaster after his retirement in 1972 and then chief executive of the Cricket Board of Wales before a stint as Glamorgan president between 2009 and 2010.

Glamorgan chairman Gareth Williams said: "Everyone at Glamorgan is saddened to hear this news. Peter was a club legend, a man who gave everything he could to the club he loved while playing, and later in an off-field capacity.

"He gave so much back to the game, in particular through his work with Cricket Wales and the National Cricket Centre, and through his outstanding service as president of Glamorgan."

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris added: "A combination of world-class catching ability, aggressive batting and accurate spin made him a triple threat and a brilliant all-rounder.

"He helped Glamorgan to win a County Championship title and represented England, making him a true legend of the club.

"We may never see another player quite like him, and he will be missed by everyone at the club. Our thoughts go out to his family, and his friends."