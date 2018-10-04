James Anderson named England Test Player of the Summer; Jos Buttler wins PCA ODI prize

James Anderson has been named Specsavers Test Player of the Summer for the second year running

James Anderson has been named as the Specsavers Test Player of the Summer, with Jos Buttler scooping the ODI award.

England bowler Anderson has won the Test trophy for the second year running after a season which saw him overtake Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets and become Test cricket's most prolific seamer.

The 36-year-old sealed the record and a 4-1 series win over India when he bowled Mohammed Shami in the final Test at The Oval in September.

Buttler helped England to ODI series wins over India and Australia, with his unbeaten 110 against the latter at Old Trafford earning his side a 5-0 whitewash.

Anderson and Buttler won their awards courtesy of the PCA MVP Rankings system, with the results revealed at Thursday's NatWest PCA Awards at The Roundhouse in London.

"I'd like to thank Specsavers for this award, it's been a great summer for me personally and the team," said Anderson, part of England's squad for the three-Test series in Sri Lanka in November.

"Beating the number one side in the world quite convincingly 4-1 was a real highlight for me and the rest of the lads. We're looking forward to even brighter things this winter."

Buttler finished top of the MVP Rankings for the 50-over campaign, as he did for the IT20 and Overall Rankings.

With the first ODI warm-up match starting in Sri Lanka on Friday, Buttler sent in a video message.

"I'd like to thank the PCA for this award and the MVP Rankings," said Buttler. "It was a great year and we have an even bigger year next year ahead of the World Cup, the boys are working hard and are looking forward to that."