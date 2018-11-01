Sri Lanka vs England second Test could be moved from Pallekele over hotel double booking

Hotel issues in Pallekele could mean the second Test between Sri Lanka and England being moved

The ECB and Sri Lankan Cricket Board are in discussions about potentially moving the second Test over a problem with hotel bookings.

Both teams were scheduled to stay at a hotel in Pallekele secured by the Sri Lankan board - the Earl's Regency - but that has now been double booked.

That would mean one or both of the teams staying in accommodation some way outside the city, presenting serious logistical and security concerns.

A possible alternative for the match, which is scheduled to start on November 14, is to move it to Sri Lanka's capital city Colombo, some 126km away.

The three-match series is scheduled to finish at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from November 23,

England's preparations for the first Test, which starts in Galle on Tuesday, were again hit by the weather on Thursday.

A waterlogged outfield at the Colombo Cricket Club forced the first day's play against a Board XI to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The teams hope to play a 50-over game on Friday, at the same venue, but the weather forecast is again mixed as Somerset spinner Jack Leach and Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone await their chance to shake off some rust.