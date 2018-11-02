England opener Keaton Jennings wants to 'repay selectors' faith' in Sri Lanka

Keaton Jennings is set to open the batting for England against Sri Lanka

Keaton Jennings says he will be looking to "repay" the selectors' faith in him during England's three-Test series in Sri Lanka.

Jennings averaged just 19.2 across six Tests against Pakistan and India this summer with a top score of 42, but seems poised to open the batting with the uncapped Rory Burns in Galle from Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The left-hander hit 45 before retiring out in England's drawn warm-up game against a Sri Lanka Board XI in Colombo on Friday.

"The selectors have stuck with me and I am hugely honoured. I like to think I am a decent bloke and I want to repay that faith," Jennings told Sky Sports.

"You can practise all you want but Tuesday is judgement day. You can play 65 warm-up games but if you arrive [at the Test] and are not prepared within yourself, that's how you are going to be judged.

"I don't think your place is ever not under discussion. That's the brutal world of Test cricket but it's a huge privilege," Jennings later told reporters.

Jennings hit seven fours in his 45 in Colombo on Friday

"I need to get some runs and that's the bottom line. I'll arrive every day with a smile on my face and try to give it my best crack.

"The series against India this year was tough at times with the ball moving around. At times you sort of close your eyes and repeat to yourself that you're going to get through it.

"You do try and talk yourself into a bit of confidence, I suppose you come out the other side and you see the light."

England posted 210-6 declared from their agreed 50 overs against the Sri Lanka Board XI, Ben Stokes top-scoring with 53 and all-rounder Sam Curran striking 48 from 50 balls.

Burnsy has been brilliant. It's been awesome to spend some time with him and form a bit of a friendship with him. He has settled in really well and played lovely. Hopefully there are some really big runs for him. Keaton Jennings on Rory Burns

"It was about spending time in the middle but it was also about scoring runs and gaining confidence," said Jennings, whose sole Test hundred came on debut in India in 2016.

"A lot of the guys have got runs under their belt and also felt the heat, the sweat and the humidity so have a better idea of what to expect. If you look at the performances, guys have stepped up in tough and hot conditions."

