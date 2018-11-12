Ben Foakes to keep wicket for unchanged England in second Test; Ben Stokes to bat at No 3

Ben Foakes scored a century on debut for England

Ben Foakes will keep wicket for an unchanged England in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Kandy, with Ben Stokes set to bat at No 3.

Jonny Bairstow, despite being available for selection, will sit out again having missed England's 211-run victory in Galle with an ankle injury he sustained playing in football in training last month.

Foakes starred in Bairstow's absence, scoring 107 in his debut Test innings and also impressing behind the stumps as England claimed their maiden victory in Galle and first away from home under Joe Root's captaincy.

The only change the tourists have made is to tinker with their batting order, with Moeen Ali expected to start at No 6 after scoring nought and three batting at No 3 in the first Test.

"Ben is going to keep. We've come to Sri Lanka to win this tour and in these conditions, I think he is the best option behind the stumps," said Root ahead of the game, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4am on Wednesday.

"It's a great opportunity for Ben to show his ability and I think you've got to reward a performance like last week."

Sam Curran hailed his Surrey and England team-mate Foakes after his performance in the Test win over Sri Lanka

Speaking before it was announced that Bairstow had missed out on selection, Root said: "Jonny is a fine keeper and what he's done over the last couple of years has been exceptional.

"He's pretty much been faultless, not really stood out at all which is probably a good thing for a wicketkeeper, and long-term we see him as a focal part of the Test team.

"He seems to be in a pretty good place but it's quite a serious injury. I think he's still a week or so off being 100 per cent. He's mad keen to get back out there and play.

"Seeing him pretty much as close to flat out as he can be at the moment in the fielding and with his batting, it's a good sign.

"For him to recover as quickly as he has from that kind of injury is testament to how hard he and the medical staff has worked to get him fit again."

England: R Burns, K Jennings, B Stokes, J Root (c), J Buttler, M Ali, B Foakes, (wkt), S Curran, A Rashid, J Leach, J Anderson

Sri Lanka (probable): D Karunaratne, K Silva, D De Silva, K Mendis, A Mathews, R Silva, N Dickwella (wkt), D Perera, A Dananjaya, S Lakmal (c), L Sandakan

