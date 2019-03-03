Jofra Archer could play for England in ODI series against Pakistan, says Trevor Bayliss

Trevor Bayliss says Jofra Archer could feature in England's ODIs against Pakistan as he bids to gate-crash the team's World Cup squad.

England must name their provisional 15 by late April but are permitted to make changes before their World Cup campaign begins against South Africa at The Oval on May 30.

Archer could get the chance to stake his claim in the five-match series against Sarfraz Ahmed's team between May 8 and May 19 and also the one-off game versus Ireland on May 3.

Jofra Archer has impressed in T20 tournaments around the globe - but has played just 14 List A games

The all-rounder, who was born in Barbados, will be England-qualified by the start of the home season, with the ECB's residency regulations having recently been cut from seven to three years.

"We've got to have the squad in by April 23, but there's a month after that to change it," Bayliss told Sky Sports Cricket.

"There's the Pakistan series before then, so we'll have discussions about whether he plays, because the absolute final date is May 22.

"We'd like it to be as close as it can be [to the final 15 in the Pakistan series] but we could try someone like Jofra in those matches and make a decision one way or another."

Mark Wood performed well in the ODIs against Windies

Mark Wood said last week that he was one of the seamers "under threat" from Archer, but impressed throughout the 2-2 series draw in the West Indies.

The Durham quick took seven wickets in four games, including 4-60 in a run-infested fourth ODI in Grenada, to follow on from his maiden Test five-for, in St Lucia, in early February.

"It's great that he's free of injury," Bayliss added of Wood, who has played 72 List A games compared to Archer's 14.

"We are seeing some of the best of him and what's he's capable of. It's exciting for Mark and English cricket, but we've got to make sure we look after him."

England's batting malfunctioned in the final game against Windies, with Bayliss' side skittled for 113 as their winning streak in bilateral ODI series was snapped at nine.

Skipper Eoin Morgan was out for 18 but was in sparkling form in his three other innings, with scores 65 and 70 followed by a 12th ODI century when he made 103 in Grenada.

"Morgs, in the past, has been one guy that's been a bit up and down but in this series he has been very consistent, which is good for us going forward," said Bayliss.

On the batting collapse in St Lucia, the Australian added: "We didn't adapt at all. We found during the Test series that the bouncier wickets were our Achilles heel, it's certainly not a strength of ours.

"It's the good and the bad - and the gulf between our good times and our bad matches was huge.

"But in a couple of games [in this series] we've come out on top and played well under pressure, so a bit more of that is what we need."

