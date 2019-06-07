England announce New Zealand tour dates for end of 2019

England will play New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui in the opening Test of their tour later this year

England will play New Zealand in two Test matches and five IT20s at the end of this year as part of a six-week tour, the ECB has announced.

The last England tour to New Zealand only came in 2018, when the visitors won a five-match ODI series 3-2 before losing the two-Test series to the Black Caps 1-0.

This year's tour kicks off with five T20 matches in the space of 10 days in Christchurch, Wellington, Nelson, Napier and Auckland, starting on November 1.

The two Tests take place on New Zealand's North Island, with two warm-up matches in Whangarei prior to red-ball matches at Mt Maunganui and Hamilton.

World Cup action takes centre stage at the moment, however, with England facing New Zealand at the Riverside in Chester-le-Street in their final group match on July 3.

England tour of New Zealand:

Sun Oct 27: T20 warm-up match - Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Tue Oct 29: T20 warm-up match - Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Fri Nov 1: 1st IT20 v New Zealand - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Sun Nov 3: 2nd IT20 v New Zealand - Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Tue Nov 5: 3rd IT20 v New Zealand - Saxton Oval, Nelson

Fri Nov 8: 4th IT20 v New Zealand - McLean Park, Napier

Sun Nov 10: 5th IT20 v New Zealand - Eden Park, Auckland

Tue Nov 12: Two-day warm-up match - Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Fri Nov 15-Sun Nov 17: Three-day warm-up match - Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Thu Nov 21-Mon Nov 25: 1st Test v New Zealand - Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui

Fri Nov 29-Tue Dec 3: 2nd Test v New Zealand - Seddon Park, Hamilton