WATCH as England's Jason Roy knocks over umpire after World Cup hundred

Jason Roy accidentally knocked over umpire Joel Wilson after scoring a hundred in England's World Cup match against Bangladesh in Cardiff.

Jason Roy is no ordinary player!

He proved that with the bat as he blazed a 92-ball ton against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday - and knocked over umpire Joel Wilson as he completed the milestone!

The opener pulled into the deep and had his eyes on the ball as he set off running, not anticipating that the Bangladesh fielder would let the ball slip though his fingers for a hundred-sealing four.

Roy scored his ninth ODI century for England and third of 2019

Roy then unintentionally ran into Wilson, much to the amusement of the commentary box, before helping the official up and then properly celebrating his ninth ODI century.

The right-hander was eventually dismissed for 153 attempting a fourth six in a row off Mehidy Hasan - as I say, no ordinary player!

