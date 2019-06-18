Eoin Morgan hits ODI record 17 sixes in 148 against Afghanistan

Eoin Morgan hit an ODI record 17 sixes in his blistering 148 from 71 balls

England captain Eoin Morgan smashed a record 17 sixes in an ODI innings as he pummelled 148 from 71 balls against Afghanistan in the World Cup.

Morgan, who was a doubt for the game at Old Trafford with a back spasm, topped West Indies' Chris Gayle, India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's AB de Villiers, who had all previously managed 16.

Morgan has now scored 211 sixes in his ODI career, placing him sixth on the all-time list behind Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351), Gayle (318), ex-Sri Lanka star Sanath Jayasuriya (270), India's MS Dhoni (225) and Sharma (224).

The left-hander reached his ton from 57 balls as he hit the fourth-quickest century at the World Cup - only Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (50 balls), Australia's Glenn Maxwell (51) and De Villiers (52) can beat that.

Rashid Khan was taken for 110 from his nine overs, conceding 11 sixes

Morgan - who was dropped on 28 by Dawlat Zadran - propelled England to 397-6 in Manchester - their highest World Cup score - with Joe Root (82) and Jonny Bairstow (90) also firing for a batting line-up shorn of Jason Roy (hamstring).

The England skipper contributed to Rashid Khan recording the worst figures in World Cup history - the spinner thrashed for 110 from his nine overs.

