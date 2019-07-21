Jofra Archer can be an England Test star, says James Anderson

Jofra Archer proudly displays the World Cup at Lord's

James Anderson believes Jofra Archer’s performance under pressure in the World Cup final proves he can develop into a top player at Test level too.

Barbados-born Archer only qualified for England earlier this year but was one of the stars of their World Cup success, keeping his cool to bowl the Super Over in the thrilling climax to the final against New Zealand.

The 24-year-old will not feature in this week's game against Ireland at Lord's due to a side strain, but is in line to make his Test debut when England begin their bid to regain the Ashes from Australia at Edgbaston next month, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Anderson - who is also doubtful for the Ireland Test as he recovers from a calf injury, said: "If a young guy comes into the team you try and help them settle, allow them to be comfortable and play in the way they want to play.

"He hasn't played much international cricket, but he's played quite a lot of franchise cricket around the world, which has given him good experience and exposure to the best players in high-pressure situations.

"But still, to come into a World Cup final and deliver under that sort of pressure was amazing to see, especially for such a young guy.

"That for me just shows he's got a great future ahead of him."

Anderson, who is England's record Test wicket-taker with 575 to his name - more than any other seamer in history - is hoping to take part in his ninth Ashes series.

The Lancashire bowler, who will turn 37 at the end of this month, is conscious that the World Cup has set the bar high in terms of providing entertainment.

"I just hope that it's an entertaining series first and foremost for people watching," he added. "We've got a lot to live up to after that World Cup.

"That's what both sides want to do - play entertaining, positive cricket. If you asked both sets of players, they will say the Ashes is the pinnacle for them in Test cricket.

"There's always some added spice around it, some extra bit of niggle and stuff like that on the field, which is really exciting and makes for good viewing."