England opener Rory Burns backs 'mature' Jason Roy to succeed in Test cricket

Rory Burns is looking forward to opening the batting with Jason Roy again and has backed the England Test newcomer to take his white-ball form into the longer format.

Burns and Roy have played together at Surrey for a number of years and are set to be reunited at the top of the order for England at Lord's, in an historic four-day Test against Ireland.

With the Ashes to follow, Burns believes it is an exciting time to be involved with the England red-ball team and has backed Roy to make himself a part of the group.

"You've seen the way he's played over the last couple of years, how he is as a player and a person and I don't see any reason why he can't translate his form over," he told Sky Sports.

"During the last two and a half or three years, he's really matured as a player. He probably gets to leave a few balls as well now which will be nice for him.

"I think [the last time he opened with Roy in red-ball cricket] was against Nottinghamshire in 2011 or 2012 so it's been a little while but obviously we've batted together in other formats since and a lot when we were younger. It should be good fun."

Stick to your game plan, back your decisions and keep making good ones! Rory Burns' advice to Jason Roy on his Test debut

While Roy is in line for a Test debut, the match at Lord's will be Burns' first home game in an England shirt and he is keen to get started.

"Very much so, a home Test debut and here at Lord's so it's a pretty exciting time," he added. "It's an exciting time.

"It's an exciting time for Irish cricket for them to play their first Test at Lord's and for us, it's exciting because this is the start of a lot of guys in the squad summer. To get in amongst it and get going is really good.

"A debut Test century would be nice, if you're offering me that now then I'd bite your hand off! It'll be a great occasion I think."

Burns also thinks Lewis Gregory, the Somerset all-rounder who could also make his debut at the home of cricket, has the skills to make an impact in international cricket.

Lewis Gregory could also make his Test debut after impressing for Somerset

"[Lewis Gregory] has been very impressive for a couple of seasons now, both with bat and bat, but with the ball particularly this year," he said.

"I think he's lively enough pace and swinging it both ways so he's a difficult proposition."

