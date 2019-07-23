Liam Plunkett reveals personal struggles since England World Cup win

Liam Plunkett says he has found the days after winning the World Cup tough

Liam Plunkett says he has experienced low moods since England's World Cup triumph.

The fast bowler was one of England's heroes as they beat New Zealand at Lord's but has found the days after lifting the trophy tough.

While the majority of England's squad have Test and Ashes commitments ahead, Plunkett has gone his own way and told the Telegraph that within two days of the final he was "sat on his sofa watching television".

"It was quite hard and honestly I felt quite down a little bit," the 34-year-old said. "Everything was building up to that World Cup and it was the highest point of my career. I'm not sure anything's going to happen like that again in cricket for me.

"In the blink of an eye it was gone, as I say it felt like a massive low then."

Plunkett played a key role in England's win over New Zealand, taking three wickets

Plunkett took three vital wickets in the final, the crowning point of a career which he admits has given him plenty of mental challenges, leading him to seek professional help.

"I've always been big into it [mental health awareness]," he said. "I had a panic attack a long time ago. I never knew what it was and I got anxiety around it.

"I struggled being in one-on-one situations and certain situations like travelling on a plane and I've always been conscious of that.

"I've never stopped speaking to anyone, but it's just a natural thing. From winning the World Cup to sitting on your sofa it is a big drop."