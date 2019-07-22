Eoin Morgan would be great coach, says Liam Plunkett

Eoin Morgan has what it takes to be a 'great coach', says Liam Plunkett

Liam Plunkett believes England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has what it takes to be a “great coach” – but not just yet.

There have been suggestions that Morgan may retire from international cricket following England's incredible triumph over New Zealand at Lord's with the 32-year-old confirming that he is taking time to assess his options before making a decision.

England head coach Trevor Bayliss is leaving his role at the end of the Ashes and while it is too early for Morgan to be considered as his replacement, Plunkett thinks the Irishman could be a contender for the job in years to come.

"I think he still wants to play some format of cricket," he told Sky Sports. "I know he's going away with his wife for the next week or so and I'm sure he'll reassess what he's going to do.

"Down the line [he could go into coaching], he's calm and collected, he's the best captain I've played with, he's got a great cricket brain and now he's got the experience of leading England, the best team in the world over the last year or so, and winning the World Cup - that's valuable experience and I'm sure he'd be a great coach."

England vs Ireland Live on

Plunkett also thinks the "buzz" created by England's World Cup success will help the Test side as they begin their bid to regain the Ashes at Edgbaston on August 1.

One of the stars of England's triumph was Jason Roy and after the opening batsman's heroics in white-ball cricket, Plunkett has no doubt that he can replicate that in the Test arena, starting with his debut against Ireland on Wednesday.

"He's one of the most talented cricketers I've played with or against, an opening batter," he said. "I'm not sure what his ideal role is in a Test squad but he's star quality and he can make that change to the Test format quite comfortably.

0:33 Plunkett has backed team-mate Jason Roy to make the switch to Test cricket 'comfortably' Plunkett has backed team-mate Jason Roy to make the switch to Test cricket 'comfortably'

"The red ball does a lot more and for longer. As an opening batsman you're facing the best bowlers up top on a wicket that might move around a little bit, it's not an easy job.

"Alastair Cook was obviously one of the best players England produced and he made it look easy sometimes but it is hard work. It's a tough role but I think Jason can move into that Test format quite comfortably."

Watch day one of the historic Test match between England and Ireland at Lord's from 10am, Wednesday on Sky Sports Cricket.