Sky Cricket Podcast: Jack Leach's century, plus another England batting collapse

Will Ireland pull off a shock win over England at Lord's?

That result remains very much on after England's middle order malfunctioned once Jason Roy fell for 72 and nightwatchman Jack Leach was out for 92 - the hosts leading by just 181 with two wickets in hand.

On the Cricket Debate, Bob Willis, Jonathan Trott and host Charles Colvile assess the state of the game and England, who will be back in Test action against Australia in the Ashes from next Thursday.

- Are England favourites in this delicately-poised Test match?

- Leach showing his colleagues how to bat at the top of the order

- Another English nightwatchman to fall short of three figures!

- How young batsmen have not been taught the art of sticking at the crease for long periods of time

- How Roy is good enough to think on his feet and adapt to Test cricket

- If Jonny Bairstow should give up the gloves to focus on his batting

- Could Leach play as England's sole spinner in the Ashes instead of Moeen Ali?

- How Ireland captain William Porterfield handled his bowlers well on a sweltering day at Lord's

