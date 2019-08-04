England's James Anderson to not bowl against Australia in second innings of first Ashes Test

James Anderson tore his right calf while playing for Lancashire last month

James Anderson is still suffering with tightness to his right calf and will not take to the field in Australia's second innings of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

However, Anderson will be available to bat in England's second innings if required.

Anderson tore his right calf while playing for Lancashire last month but was cleared to play in the first Ashes Test in Birmingham.

The seam bowler, England's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, managed only four overs on the opening day before feeling tightness in the calf.

He left the field to undergo a scan on the injury and was unable to bowl any further overs during Australia's first innings.

Anderson did return to bat for England in the first innings, scoring three runs as the hosts secured a 90-run lead over Australia.

But he did not take to the field when the tourists began their second innings on Saturday.

England have a number of options, should the injury rule Anderson out of the second Test at Lord's, with World Cup winner Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Sam Curran waiting in reserve.

Sky Sports pundit Mike Atherton reflected: "Anderson can't play at Lord's, clearly. There will be a straight swap - Archer for Anderson, assuming Archer has no reaction to his side strain. he is going to play a second XI game in between the Test matches.

"The question is whether Anderson can get back into the series, which must be doubtful given it's a 46-day series - the five Tests in the best part of six weeks.

"England have got a good crop of fast bowlers and there is plenty of competition there; that's good for Stuart Broad as he feels that competition. But losing Anderson isn't good."