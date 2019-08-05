Ashes Debate Podcast: England outplayed by Nathan Lyon at Edgbaston

Nathan Lyon claimed a five-wicket haul in the fourth innings of a Test for just the second time.

Dominic Cork joined Charles Colvile and Bob Willis on the Ashes Debate to pick through England's thumping loss to Australia in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Despite admitting England were outplayed, Dominic felt that aside from Steve Smith and Virat Kohli not many batsmen would have been able to defend against spinner Nathan Lyon.

4:27 The best of the action from day five of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston The best of the action from day five of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston

After Jason Roy was bowled dancing down the wicket to Lyon, Bob and Dominic felt the opener should retain his place at the top of order for the next Test match at Lord's.

Listen to the podcast in full above or download here as Bob also expressed his concerns about Joe Denly's ability at the top echelon of the international game, saying he does not believe he has got the right technique for Test cricket.

Listen or subscribe on:

The trio also discussed:

- Why Lyon changed from the first-innings to second that helped him put in an improved bowling spell

3:04 Nathan Lyon discusses bowling with the Dukes ball and hails Australia's pacemen after the crushing win at Edgbaston Nathan Lyon discusses bowling with the Dukes ball and hails Australia's pacemen after the crushing win at Edgbaston

- What type of surface England should aim to have prepared at Lord's, with plenty of grass left on it

- How can you stop Steve Smith from dominating?

- Whether there are players in county cricket in good enough form to be brought in

- If Archer is not fit who should replace Anderson for the second Test at Lords?

Watch day one of the second Ashes Test from Lord's live on Sky Sports The Ashes and Sky Sports Main Event from 10am on Wednesday, August 14. Click here to upgrade now.