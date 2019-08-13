Moeen Ali taking break from all cricket after Lord's omission

Moeen Ali is taking a break from all forms of cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is taking a break from all forms of cricket after being omitted from the squad to face Australia in the second Ashes Test at Lord's this week.

Moeen managed just four runs in the opening Test at Edgbaston, which Australia won by 251 runs.

The Worcestershire player also struggled with his off-spin, recording figures of 2-130 in 29 overs in Australia's second innings in Birmingham.

Somerset slow left-armer Jack Leach was selected in his place for the Lord's Ashes - live on Sky Sports, starting on Wednesday.

"Mo is spending a little time away from the middle recharging his batteries and putting in some quality practice time which he feels he needs, and we completely respect," Worcestershire first-team coach Alex Gidman told the club's official website.

"He has had an intense schedule of international cricket involving the ICC World Cup and the start of the Ashes.

"Mo loves playing for Worcestershire and he gives a lift to everyone in the dressing room when he comes back and plays for us. We look forward to when he returns soon."

Moeen is the world's leading Test wicket-taker in the last year, having taken 48 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 25.27.

The 32-year-old has struggled for form recently, however, and lost his place in the victorious World Cup squad amid concerns about his batting.

Moeen has registered seven single-figure scores in his last nine innings, with his career average dropping below 30.