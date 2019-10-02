England News

Gary Kirsten to meet Ashley Giles over England head coach role

Last Updated: 02/10/19 1:09pm

Gary Kirsten is the leading candidate to replace Trevor Bayliss
Gary Kirsten will hold talks with ECB director of cricket Ashley Giles on Wednesday over the vacant role of England head coach, Sky Sports News understands.

Kirsten is the leading candidate to replace Trevor Bayliss, who stepped down as head coach after the Ashes series against Australia.

Sky Sports News understands the interview process is ongoing and that Giles is also meeting with other hopefuls.

More to follow…

