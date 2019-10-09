James Anderson to train at Manchester City in bid to regain fitness for South Africa tour

James Anderson will work on strength and conditioning at the Etihad Campus

England seamer James Anderson will train at Premier League champions Manchester City in a bid to recover from the calf injury that plagued his summer.

Burnley-born Anderson, England's leading wicket-taker of all time with 575 Test scalps, picked up the problem while playing for Lancashire in July.

The 37-year-old bowled only four overs in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston before hobbling out of the action and did not appear again in the series, which was drawn 2-2 as the tourists retained the urn.

Anderson has already been ruled out of the forthcoming tour of New Zealand, which you can watch on Sky Sports Cricket, but is hoping to be available for the four-Test series against South Africa, which gets under way on Boxing Day.

"[Anderson] will be hoping to use the world-class facilities at the Etihad Campus with the England Cricket sports science team over the next two months leading into the South Africa tour, which starts in December," an ECB spokesman said.

The ECB added that Anderson's sessions will be overseen by England's national lead for strength and conditioning, Rob Ahmun.

Meanwhile, England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has visited St George's Park, the Football Association's National Centre, at the invitation of England football manager Gareth Southgate.

The Press Association reports that Morgan visited the centre in Staffordshire to exchange views after Southgate, a big cricket fan, gave a talk to Morgan's team in May ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

"We did the session with Gareth, who was brilliant, every one of our players enjoyed it," Morgan said at the time.

"He got up and talked about his journey with the team in and around the World Cup, but in the build-up as well - how they built bigger expectations and became more together as a group."