Jonny Bairstow looking to Jos Buttler as he targets England Test return

Jonny Bairstow says Jos Buttler's return to England's Test team will serve as inspiration for him

Jonny Bairstow is looking to take inspiration from Jos Buttler as he plots a return to England's Test side for this winter's tour of South Africa.

Bairstow was left out of the squad for November's two-Test series in New Zealand after averaging just 24 since the start of the 2018 English summer.

Buttler - who will keep wicket in New Zealand in Bairstow's absence - was recalled in 2018 off the back of sparkling white-ball form.

And Bairstow hopes impressing in the upcoming five-match T20I series against the Kiwis - which starts in Christchurch on November 1, live on Sky Sports Cricket - can propel him back into longest format.

"If you're scoring runs, no matter the format, I think it definitely influences certain things," said Bairstow.

"Obviously we saw Jason [Roy] in the summer getting picked off the ODIs, a couple of years ago we saw Jos coming back into the Test arena after impressing in the IPL.

"In previous years that's what's happened - but in no way am I saying that's going to happen.

"I want to be playing and representing England in all formats. That's the nature of me, that's who I am. I want to work hard in the time that I've got and hopefully impress enough to be in contention come South Africa."

Bairstow says that being out of the glare of Test cricket will allow him to make tweaks to his batting technique, believing he has not had that chance since he was last out of the Test side between January 2014 and July 2015.

The Yorkshireman also insists he is not fussed whether he plays as wicketkeeper or a specialist batsman if he does make a return to the side.

"I've got an opportunity to go away and just work on a few things which, with the scheduling and playing all three formats over the last four or five years, has been pretty tough to do," added the 30-year-old.

"I think the last time I got the chance to do that was probably 2015. To refresh and refocus, I think, is an important thing to be able to do.

"I'm excited about being able to have a little period of time to be able to work on my own things and not necessarily think about it being watched on telly or have it being stripped down to say he's doing this or that.

"We all know it's quite easy to stop recordings in certain frames in order to say it's X, Y or Z. I know what I need to do and I'm excited about what I need to work on.

"I don't mind [whether I keep or play as a specialist batsman]. I just want to return to the squad to try and get back in the side. Hopefully an opportunity arises and hopefully I'll be able to take that when it does."

