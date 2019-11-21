England's Rory Burns frustrated at failing to build on 52 against New Zealand

England opener Rory Burns was dismissed for 52 against New Zealand

England opener Rory Burns was frustrated at failing to convert his half-century into a bigger score on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

Burns was one of three England batsmen to pass 50 - along with Joe Denly (74) and Ben Stokes (67 not out) - as the tourists reached the close on 241-4.

The left-hander, who rode his luck at times to score 52 before being caught behind off Colin de Grandhomme, admitted his disappointment at not managing to take greater advantage.

"I sort of ebbed and flowed," said Burns. "There were bits where I had some rhythm, there were bits where I was scrapping away and couldn't really find it.

"It was slightly indifferent but I managed to scrap my way to a score and in the end I was probably disappointed that it wasn't a bigger score than it was.

"The way they bowled and the discipline they showed, our run-rate was probably hovering just over two for most of the day until Stokesy got a few away there at the end.

"I feel we've set up the game in a way where we're really looking at establishing ourselves in this first innings and trying to get some good runs on the board."

Burns raises his bat after reaching his half-century on day 1 in Mount Maunganui

Burns was given a life on 37, when he edged between first and second slip, and then survived a review for lbw after being struck on the back pad by Trent Boult.

The opener was reprieved by 'Umpire's Call' on height alone - but he had also been fortunate earlier that the Black Caps opted not to review when their appeal for caught behind was turned down.

Although Hot Spot detected a faint edge, Burns said: "I didn't feel like I hit it. I thought I missed it by a country mile but apparently I didn't.

"I was quite surprised when Ross Taylor ran past at the end of the next over saying to one of the boys that apparently there was a Hot Spot."

Burns began the day by resuming his partnership with former Surrey team-mate Dom Sibley, who was awarded his England cap before play by Sky Sports pundit and ex-England captain Michael Atherton.

The pair put on 52 for the opening wicket at a cautious pace - partly due to the sluggish nature of the pitch - after England skipper Joe Root had won the toss and elected to bat.

Dom Sibley received his first England cap from Michael Atherton

"When me and Sibbo are walking out to the middle, the way we set up our four-day or five-day cricket is pretty traditional from both ends," Burns added.

"It was nice to walk out there with Sibbo, it's the first time we've done that in a while. I thought the way we went about it was pretty good."

