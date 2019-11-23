New Zealand vs England: Day three of first Test in a nutshell

3:43 Highlights from day three of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui Highlights from day three of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

Dominic Sibley's supreme catch a rare bright spot on England's day of toil. Here are the key moments from the day three action at Bay Oval...

SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

BJ Watling's eighth Test century earned New Zealand a 41-run lead as England took just two wickets on day three of the first Test, writes Oli Burley.

Watling's dogged and measured 298-ball knock, which contains 15 fours far, blunted a visiting attack that lacked penetration on a placid pitch.

New Zealand vs England Live on

Moment of the Day

Goodness knows England fans had precious little to cheer in the first two sessions (one wicket, in fact), so hopes weren't high of a barrage of breakthroughs at the start of the evening session. Enter Ben Stokes for a rare bowl and his impact was instantaneous - removing Colin de Grandhomme with the very first ball after tea.

0:49 Debutant Dom Sibley takes an absolutely brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Colin de Grandhomme first ball after tea Debutant Dom Sibley takes an absolutely brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Colin de Grandhomme first ball after tea

Mind you, it took a pretty special catch to achieve it - debutant Dominic Sibley flinging himself to his right in the gully to pluck a spectacular one-handed catch out of nowhere. Sibley celebrated with arms outstretched, aeroplane-style, but it wasn't to be lift off for England.

Stats of the Day

BJ Watling has scored just one run through mid off on his way to a century, scoring 81% of his runs square of the wicket. #NZvEng pic.twitter.com/zfo1p3pUbJ — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 23, 2019

Since the start of 2017, England have bowled 20+ overs in a session without taking a wicket on 29 occasions. Only Sri Lanka (32) have done so more often in that time. #NZvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 23, 2019

Talking point

Did Joe Root get the best out of Jofra Archer? Handing England's quickest bowler the ball at the start of the day seemed a no-brainer after Archer struck Henry Nicholls flush on the helmet late on day two but instead the paceman was left kicking his heels while Sam Curran and Stuart Broad opened up before being belatedly introduced.

Paceman Jofra Archer sums up England's day at Bay Oval

So surely Archer would get first crack with the new conker just before lunch? The opportunity went begging as Jack Leach and Root himself persisted before the interval. Perhaps the placid pitch and the softening Kookaburra ball played a part - Archer rarely troubling the 90mph barrier unless riled.

"What shocked me," said Ian Ward, "was that he seemed a little isolated. I just wonder if a Jimmy Anderson would have been there whether he would have gone up to him and had a chat with him."

Tweets of the Day

A superb hundred from BJ Watling - watch out for "under-rated" in the reports. He's batted as Root must have hoped England would. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) November 23, 2019

BJ Watling has one fewer Test century than Stephen Fleming. In 88 fewer innings. Legend. #NZvENG — Andrew White (@andywhitenz) November 23, 2019

BJ Watling is first NZ keeper to score centuries in consecutive test innings (also 105* at Colombo in August) #NZvENG — Francis Payne (@FPayne100) November 23, 2019

What they said

Mike Atherton: "I thought it was a very odd day from England, I have to say. To not go to Archer at the start, I thought was odd. To also not bowl him with the second new ball after lunch, when he'd had a 40-minute break, was odd. Not that Archer can do all the bowling, but you want him to bowl at the key times."

James Franklin: "Watling is a battler and a scrapper; he always seems to do it when New Zealand are up against it. He's in a rich vein of form in Test cricket so long may that continue from new Zealand's point of view. It's a massive day for New Zealand because they were so far behind at the start of it."

Rob Key: "New Zealand showed England how to bat. They were ruthless in a way that England weren't. England's position in this game is all their own doing. I hope it's a day that Archer sees as a bit of a wake-up call. I hope he thinks 'how am I going to improve?'. I hope it's a day he learns from."

Watch day four of the first Test between New Zealand and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30pm on Saturday.