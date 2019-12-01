England's Rory Burns rues run-out after century against New Zealand

1:21 Opening batsman Rory Burns sealed a second Test century as he hit 101 against New Zealand at Seddon Park. Opening batsman Rory Burns sealed a second Test century as he hit 101 against New Zealand at Seddon Park.

Rory Burns admits he may have squandered the opportunity of posting a major Test hundred after being run out for 101 on day three at Hamilton.

The England opener reached three figures for the second time in Test cricket, sharing a third-wicket partnership of 177 with skipper Joe Root as the tourists made inroads on New Zealand's total of 375.

But, having reached his ton, Burns lasted only another two deliveries after Root talked him into a second run and he narrowly failed to beat Jeet Raval's throw to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

5:11 Rory Burns chats to Bumble and Wardy after scoring his second Test century against New Zealand Rory Burns chats to Bumble and Wardy after scoring his second Test century against New Zealand

"I thought I was going to go all right when Rooty asked me, but it was one of those things," Burns reflected. "I thought I had enough in the tank and I didn't.

"Rooty was giving me a nudge and I just didn't get there. So it's disappointing to miss out in that way, because it could have been a big one.

"It was my call, at the end of the day, and that's where my Surrey strength and conditioning coach will be slightly disappointed because he prides himself on my run twos. I've probably let him down there.

"I enjoyed the fact that I got the hundred - at the same time I'm disappointed that I couldn't stretch that and me and Rooty couldn't stretch our partnership and get us deeper into the game."

1:59 Rob Key says Rory Burns' second Test century reinforces that the Surrey opener is good enough at international level. Rob Key says Rory Burns' second Test century reinforces that the Surrey opener is good enough at international level.

England had been in the ascendancy prior to Burns' dismissal just before tea, but the home side then hit back by picking up the wickets of Ben Stokes (26) and debutant Zak Crawley (1).

That meant England finished on 269-5, still 106 runs behind New Zealand, when rain brought a premature end to the day's play at Seddon Park.

However, Root remained at the crease with an undefeated 114 - his first Test century since making 122 against the West Indies in St Lucia 10 months ago - to fuel hopes that England can yet forge a match-winning position.

"It's obviously really nice to see the skipper get his runs," Burns added. "When he bats like that, everyone's behind him and knows exactly what he can do.

4:30 Highlights from day three of the second Test between New Zealand and England from Seddon Park, Hamilton Highlights from day three of the second Test between New Zealand and England from Seddon Park, Hamilton

"He's a very good player. A lot of stuff has been potentially said in recent times - not scoring runs as a batsman might bring other things into the equation, which isn't necessarily true.

"For Rooty to get those runs, he'll be feeling very good but he also knows there's more runs to be had, there's another partnership to get into - can we extend this and can we stretch the game in our favour?

"With Popey going out there, Sam Curran and Woakesy and the other two boys still in the shed, there's still a fair bit of batting. It's about getting as far ahead of them as we can now and seeing what we can do."

